 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special election campaign contributions

  • Comments

To the editor: The article, “Next Alaska House Member Will Come from a Field of Four,” published in the News-Miner on Sunday, June 19, made me sit up and take notice. It was not so much about who made up the field of four candidates or how much each candidate had raised. Most alarming to me was where the bulk of the contributions originated from for one of the candidates: Sarah Palin.

In reporting on the amounts raised it was noted in the article that the identity of donors does not need to be disclosed, but of the donors who were disclosed, “Palin got more money from residents of Florida and Texas than Alaska.” Of course there are always PACs and special interest groups who contribute to their favored candidates in any election, but the blatant influence being exerted by residents of other states on our election was astounding to me.

This left me with a very bad feeling that I just can’t shake. Maybe this is just politics as usual and I’m being naïve. However, my hope for Alaska is that Alaska residents are the people electing our officials without undue influence from other states.

Like populations throughout the USA, we in Alaska are unique and our elected officials should represent us uniquely.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.