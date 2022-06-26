Special election campaign contributions

To the editor: The article, “Next Alaska House Member Will Come from a Field of Four,” published in the News-Miner on Sunday, June 19, made me sit up and take notice. It was not so much about who made up the field of four candidates or how much each candidate had raised. Most alarming to me was where the bulk of the contributions originated from for one of the candidates: Sarah Palin.
In reporting on the amounts raised it was noted in the article that the identity of donors does not need to be disclosed, but of the donors who were disclosed, “Palin got more money from residents of Florida and Texas than Alaska.” Of course there are always PACs and special interest groups who contribute to their favored candidates in any election, but the blatant influence being exerted by residents of other states on our election was astounding to me.
This left me with a very bad feeling that I just can’t shake. Maybe this is just politics as usual and I’m being naïve. However, my hope for Alaska is that Alaska residents are the people electing our officials without undue influence from other states.
Like populations throughout the USA, we in Alaska are unique and our elected officials should represent us uniquely.