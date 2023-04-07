Speaks on behalf of airport workers

To the editor: Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) Field Maintenance workers have had enough. They are short staffed and required to work in all-weather conditions that require around the clock maintenance.
This story starts out with FAI employees to receive moneys paid by airlines in a plan for services provided. These moneys are to cover adequate wage scale for needed employees at FAI. This plan was to hire and retain employees by paying them a higher wage. Our airport, FAI, comprise data shows a need of 30% higher rate to be comparable to local equipment operators and service wages in Fairbanks.
FAI DOT (Department of Transportation), Union Local 71 and FAI managers have spent the last six months trying to get legislation to part with this money to help FAI Airport. Back and forth reasons and blamings of officials is the beating we get.
As of Friday, March 24, 2023, the message from FAI Airport is the airlines think we are getting these moneys as we know that Anchorage International Airport and other airports throughout the state have, but, we have not.
The result of playing with a provided money that is not from a voted budget is actually: fraud. So, where is the money? Who is benefiting from it? A 67% raise, for the legislature, could be one avenue for spending.
Remember to confirm your flight travels.