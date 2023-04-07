 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Speaks on behalf of airport workers

To the editor: Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) Field Maintenance workers have had enough. They are short staffed and required to work in all-weather conditions that require around the clock maintenance.

This story starts out with FAI employees to receive moneys paid by airlines in a plan for services provided. These moneys are to cover adequate wage scale for needed employees at FAI. This plan was to hire and retain employees by paying them a higher wage. Our airport, FAI, comprise data shows a need of 30% higher rate to be comparable to local equipment operators and service wages in Fairbanks.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.