Speaking up for others and our nation

To the editor: I just listened to Erik Metaxas interviewing James O’Keefe, and that young man has gone through fire and brimstone to live by the word of God and tell the truth. I truly admire his tenacity and conviction. I too love the Lord and have tried to live by His word in action and speech.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the only president I knew until I was 11 years of age. Being a child of the depression and World War II, I was very impressed when he gave his fireside chats to Americans. He said, and I quote, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” That has stayed with me throughout life. When we cower down and don’t live our beliefs, we are part of the problem.
That is what I am seeing in America. Good people are afraid to speak out for what they know is true and right because they aren’t willing to stand up and be counted. Just recently I heard a Canadian trucker saying the government had taken his truck and money but he was willing to give his life for what he knew was right. Now that is an individual who has a saved soul.
Are we ready to give our lives for our beliefs? Are we ready to stand up and be counted? Are we going to be part of the solution or are we going to choose to be part of the problem? Personally, I am choosing to be part of the solution. If we don’t stand up and speak and act as Christ would have us do then we will be losing our soul to Satan. Evil works are in the process of destroying our beautiful nation, America. Each one of us cannot depend on others to speak and act — we each must do so individually.
Choose to help people who are willing and trying to tell the truth at any cost to them or their lives. Truth is God’s way, and deception is Satan’s. If you are like me, at an elderly age where it’s hard to act and speak, then help someone who can.
Pray and ponder these thoughts.