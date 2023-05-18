Sopport farmers by renting land for crops

 Skip to main content
Support farmers by renting land for crops

To the editor: If you own farmable land in town that is not being farmed, consider working with some small farmers to change that. They’re chomping at the bit for land access.

While folks expect Alaska, big as it is, to have plenty of farmland available for the small farmer, it doesn’t. The best farmland that is close to market is owned already, and more likely to be developed for housing or business.

