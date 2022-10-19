Something grows fetid in the constitutional stew

To the editor: Vote “No”on Ballot Measure 1! It asks a disarmingly simple question of Alaskans: Should there be a constitutional convention? The result of a majority yes vote would be anything but simple. The Alaska Constitution requires that the state put that question on the ballot if there has not been a convention in the last 10 years. In fact, there has not been one since the first one in 1956, convened after a public vote in preparation for asking Congress to approve Alaska as a state.
I have the feeling that the every-10-years question was sort of a safety valve put in the constitution so that if everything was “going to hell in the political handbasket“ and there was a sweeping crisis, not just a single issue problem, there would be a way around the political handbasket.
The Alaska Constitution provides for constitutional amendments through the Legislature. That method has resulted in 28 amendments passed, while 16 failed. Each addressed a single issue. Others considered by the Legislature did not get out the door.
In contrast, if a convention is approved, delegates could propose amending any, or all, parts of the constitution. It would be like a buffet of possible amendments, all competing to be passed and later subject to public vote if passed by the convention.
That’s where “the rubber would hit the road“ — wheeling and dealing on what to pass. For example: Do you what the PFD in the constitution? If you’re willing to reject common use and equal access to fish, game and other natural resources, I’ll support you. Do you want abortion rights? If you oppose the PFD in the constitution, I will support you. Change the composition of the Alaska Judicial Council? Sure, I’ll support that if you’ll support eliminating the individual right to keep and bear arms. And on and on, small or big.
The amendment buffet will turn into a stew and begin to smell like it’s been sitting in a warm place too long.
Alaska won’t benefit by making constitutional stew at a constitutional convention, especially at a cost of several million dollars and several years of uncertain constitutional direction in the lengthy process required to put convention results on the books.
Vote “No” on Ballot Measure 1 in November. Defend our constitution.