Something grows fetid in the constitutional stew

To the editor: Vote “No”on Ballot Measure 1! It asks a disarmingly simple question of Alaskans: Should there be a constitutional convention? The result of a majority yes vote would be anything but simple. The Alaska Constitution requires that the state put that question on the ballot if there has not been a convention in the last 10 years. In fact, there has not been one since the first one in 1956, convened after a public vote in preparation for asking Congress to approve Alaska as a state.

I have the feeling that the every-10-years question was sort of a safety valve put in the constitution so that if everything was “going to hell in the political handbasket“ and there was a sweeping crisis, not just a single issue problem, there would be a way around the political handbasket.

