Some thoughts on electricity generation

To the editor: We have had solar installed since May 1, 2020. Our house is on Eighth Avenue near Kellum. Using the two full years of data, this year and last year, the results are very interesting. This year (Dec 10, 2021, to Dec. 12, 2022) we used 4728kw which amounts to just under 13kw/day. We generated 3855kw. Dividing 3,855 by 13 equals 304 days we would have covered our electric usage assuming GVEA gave us credit for the excess generated at the entire cost of generating electricity, not just the fuel costs. (I understand why GVEA does this.) It is interesting though, to wonder what if GVEA had the capacity to store excess generated electricity. Based on the above, it would mean that the only time GVEA would need to purchase electricity would be for about 61 days.
There are a few caveats here. First, to have the storage necessary would cost a good deal of money. Second, our electricity usage, according to GVEA, is about 200kw less per month than average. Since there are only two of us the odds are we use less than a family that is larger. It helps some that we switched our lights to LED.