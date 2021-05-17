You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Some thoughts about our country

To the editor: The United States of America is one nation under God. We are like one big family. Our cousins that live across the waters and throughout the world are family also.

When Jesus walked this Earth He taught us to love one another. There are people talking of war. The errors of atheists are spreading. We are in danger! We have allowed people of limited ambitions, and without faith and scruples, to disturb our social peace and create hate and despair. They have infiltrated our nation, our government, our armed forces and even our churches.

When, as head of Russia in 1960, Nikita Khrushchev visited the United Nations, he took off his shoe and pounded the table, saying that they would bury us. They boasted that the United States of America could be taken over without a battle.

It has been said that a country that kills its own children is hopeless. We in the USA have passed laws to defend the right to murder our unborn children and to hold up homosexuality as an alternate lifestyle. The Supreme Court of our nation outlawed God in our schools. The flag of our country was slowly disappearing from our classrooms.

People continue to think that someone should do something about this! Well. We are somebody, you and I. All of us must change and renew our hearts. The US of A is a big family, and there are millions of smaller families within it. There is an old saying, “The family that prays together stays together.” Those who pray do more for the world than those who fight. If the world is going from bad to worse, perhaps it is because there are more battles than prayers. I believe that to turn the tide of evil in America and the world, a tithe of prayer, should be offered to God. Even if 10% of the people in our nation would pledge to join in prayer for 10 minutes a day, evil would be crushed in our nation and in the world. You may make this commitment privately with your God, or with your church group, or the people at work, etc.

May God Bless those people who do have to go out and do battle to defend and protect our country and us.

 

