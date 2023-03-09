Some things never change

To the editor: Thank you, Daily News-Miner and the National Weather Service, for the timely, well-intentioned warnings for the recent “big winter dump” of snow “headed our way.” Of course, old timers like myself and some of my neighbors only chuckle. Hey, we live in the Interior of Alaska, we get a lot of snow, and some years more than others. Nothing new!
God promised (Genesis 8:22), “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” This certainly implies the continued presence and survival of sowers and reapers. God sealed this unconditional vow, which theologians call the Noahic Covenant, with the sign of the rainbow in the clouds. Unfortunately, pagan cultures later usurped the rainbow to represent the goddess Ishtar, also known as the Saxon Eastre, the Syrian Venus, the Greek Aphrodite, the Queen of Heaven, or Astarte or Ashtoreth in the Old Testament. Beware of this wicked entity, because she represents and promotes all sexual aberrations and abominations, and, like the black widow spider, slays her mates. Sadly, contemporary movements have commandeered the sign of the rainbow to designate their own beliefs, even going so far as to emblazon it on the White House.