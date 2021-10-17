Snowplows, mailboxes and the DOT

To the editor: If you look at the mailboxes on Chena Ridge Road between Yak Estates and the firehouse you will see all the boxes are smashed, missing or newly replaced. The new plowing protocol is sending a plow truck at high speeds (I know high speeds because the time my mailbox was destroyed last winter the plume of plowed snow ended more than 80 feet down my driveway) instead of using a grader to clear the snow off the roadway. Last winter one box was destroyed and three times blown off the post (installed by DOT because they destroyed the two or three previous posts during plowing operations), and they bent up the box again during this September’s snow because of the new snow blasting technique.
When I met with state maintenance officials, they said there was nothing to be done because of budget cuts. Spec sheets they provided showed the post they installed were out of specification, but they would do nothing. They just don’t care. Driving around town you see tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on new construction, but quality of life issues like safe roads and snow removal are on the chopping block.
An incident last winter is good allegory of DOT’s attitude toward the public. When I went to check the mail, a state operator was removing snow from the traffic pullout. When I asked him if he was going remove the berm DOT had left in front of my mailbox, he said “Only if you’re nice” and drove off. They just don’t care.
