Slow down and build a better plan

To the editor: Our trans-Alaska pipeline is an excellent example of slowing down and delaying the original plan ... reworking with the parties impacted and considering critical environmental concerns to the benefit of all. Those legitimate delays resulted in an amazing and lasting solution ... our remarkably well-planned and built pipeline.
But now we Alaskans are allowing the extremely short-sighted and hugely impactful Kinross Ore Haul from the Manh Choh Mine near Tetlin to Fort Knox to proceed. Where before we had the concerns of Alaska land users and environmental impacts being considered, now we are not even having adequate oversight by the governmental agencies tasked with protecting our air, water and land. We depend on the EPA to provide well-researched Environmental Impact Statements and yet this has not been adequately done for this proposed Kinross/Fort Knox Mine project. Kinross has successfully circumvented what oversight we have all assumed would take place. We are not being protected by the usual Environmental Protection Agency procedures.
Nor are we being properly informed about the acid in the Manh Choh Mine rock and soils which will pollute this entire region when the ore is processed at Fort Knox. When it is released it will be with us forever, wherever it migrates from the Fort Knox hills or from inevitable spills along the 250 mile public route. Our local native rock has not held these acids but that which will arrive by the endless stream of mega trucks will bring it into our watershed ... our whole environment including our health could be affected.
Many, but not enough, of us are protesting the very rushed implementation of a very bad plan. Please join us ASAP. We are working against a political wall as well as a narrow commercial interest. Soon it will be too late — we will realize who benefits and how it ruins so many wonderful aspects of living in the interior of Alaska.
Please get involved in asking for a clear, deliberate and immediate stop in implementation. We need more time to come up with a better plan. History shows us that we can support development without allowing degradation. Just remember our trans-Alaska pipeline.
Ask for thorough EPA reviews and join us in searching for a better plan. Get details and info at Advocates for Safe Alaska Highway, safealaskhighways.org.