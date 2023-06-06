 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Slow down and build a better plan

To the editor: Our trans-Alaska pipeline is an excellent example of slowing down and delaying the original plan ... reworking with the parties impacted and considering critical environmental concerns to the benefit of all. Those legitimate delays resulted in an amazing and lasting solution ... our remarkably well-planned and built pipeline.

But now we Alaskans are allowing the extremely short-sighted and hugely impactful Kinross Ore Haul from the Manh Choh Mine near Tetlin to Fort Knox to proceed. Where before we had the concerns of Alaska land users and environmental impacts being considered, now we are not even having adequate oversight by the governmental agencies tasked with protecting our air, water and land. We depend on the EPA to provide well-researched Environmental Impact Statements and yet this has not been adequately done for this proposed Kinross/Fort Knox Mine project. Kinross has successfully circumvented what oversight we have all assumed would take place. We are not being protected by the usual Environmental Protection Agency procedures.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.