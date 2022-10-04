 Skip to main content
Skate park is a welcome addition

To the editor: With all the various road repair and other local projects around town this year, perhaps the most long-awaited improvement is the completion of the new skatepark next to Growden Park. It’s only been open a short time but already getting a lot of use. When I stopped to take a look on a warm September evening, there were between 20 and 30 people from elementary school age to adults on bikes, scooters and skateboards practicing their skills on the park’s many features. This park is a welcome addition to the community.

(Now, if we could only get the city to repair the Airport Way streetlights on both sides of the intersection at Peger Road).

