Simplify election campaigns
To the editor: We could easily reduce the time and resources devoted to election campaigns by having candidate simply list their position on the amount they envisage for the Permanent Fund Dividend.
Seems like many candidates have concluded it’s the key that opens the election gate.
In their pre-election campaigns, all they would have to do is publicize a single number, like $3,700, or even higher, to garner votes. Those posting lower numbers with promises to push forward on critically needed things like public education, infrastructure, public utilities, law enforcement, etc., will just have to take their chances.