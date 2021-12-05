Simple gestures to make our schools and communities safer
To the editor: Every time there is a school or other shooting in the country I join my fellow citizens in sadness and anger. The person(s) responsible must face justice. Automatic weapons have no place in our society, and no weapon belongs in the hands of a mentally or emotionally disturbed individual. Then I wonder, how much responsibility do the rest of us bear for those violent acts?
How many of us have bullied someone, or stood by silently while someone was bullied, made fun of, or excluded? How many of us have giggled into our hands and among our friends when a particularly clever and hurtful act found its mark? (I do not exclude myself; I’m so sorry A.R. of Port Huron, Michigan, circa 1967!)
There is no way to calculate how much safer our country would be if everyone felt respected, but it would certainly be more pleasant. Rather than gleaning status among peers because of a negative act, why not experience that same degree of personal power by acknowledging the worth of another human? Two incidents stand out in my mind from my experience substitute teaching decades ago. The first was in home economics class: An obviously “cool” girl, surrounded by her friends, pointedly ignored the efforts of an “uncool” girl to get her attention. The second incident was in chemistry class. A boy who needed homework help asked for assistance from his popular seat mate, who patiently and respectfully provided that assistance. The first instance soured my day; the second still brings me joy.
We all constantly impact our environment in both positive and negative ways. I’m going to challenge myself to tilt the balance toward positive: To make eye contact and give a friendly nod to a marginalized individual; to wave at someone I’m mad at; to show respect to other humans who might not respect themselves very much. Positivity is very powerful. If we all make an effort at RESR — Real Or Simulated Respect (per Randy Smith Middle School, circa ?) — I’ll bet my last nickel that our schools and communities will be safer.
