Silver linings, explained

To the editor: In his letter, John Jaeger expressed great distress about my use of the phrase, “silver lining.” Perhaps if he better understood the meaning of the phrase, he would not be so distressed. His misunderstanding led him to interpret my words to mean that I hope for bad things to happen to members of my community.
No, Mr. Jaeger, I do not wish for anyone to catch Covid or die from Covid or suffer lifelong health problems from Covid. I desperately wish that all the members of my community would use the common sense, science-based actions that protect them, and all of us, from Covid: get vaccinated, wear a mask, social distance.
And yet, two years into this pandemic, an absurd number of my neighbors fail to take these simple actions. And so they get sick, and they spread the illness, and they drain precious resources in our hospital and sometimes they die. If they live, they may suffer lifelong effects and incur horrendous financial strain. Their loved ones suffer alongside them.
But it doesn’t just affect them or their families: They spread illness to other people who took all those common sense actions. And those people sicken, maybe die, or even if they don’t catch Covid, they cannot access health care because of these surges.
I don’t wish for these outcomes.
I posed a question using a well-known phrase first coined in 1871: “Every cloud has a silver lining.” Which means, according to the online Cambridge English Dictionary, “an advantage that comes from a difficult or unpleasant situation.”
What I wish is that we would all live by the platinum rule: Do unto others as you would have others do unto the people you most cherish. I am doing everything I can to protect myself, my loved ones and every one of you. What I wish is that all of you would do the same.
But if you won’t, I will appreciate the silver lining, whatever it is.