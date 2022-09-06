Sign vandalism hurts everyday people

To the editor: There has been a lot of vandalism and destruction of political signs here in our borough recently. Most recently the majority of the large signs near Anne’s Greenhouse on Sheep Creek Road were vandalized and damaged on Friday night/Saturday morning. It wasn’t just one political side. Candidates who are Democrats, Republicans and independents all had signs damaged. This was intentional; our Fairbanks winds can’t lift cinderblocks or kick holes through signs.
Something I had always heard but never had firsthand experience with until recently (full disclosure, I am running for a municipal seat) is how expensive running a political campaign is. The majority of donations come from everyday people like you and me who are supporting the candidate they believe in. Especially in smaller municipal and state races, these are not the races that get a lot of Outside money. When you destroy a sign like this, that costs a significant amount of money and volunteer hours to build frames and install signs. You are really hurting the hardworking people who are financially supporting their chosen candidate. Nothing was gained by this senseless destruction.