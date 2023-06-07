Show us the trucks

To the editor: I would like to request that Kinross/Contango enter one of their proposed Mahn Choh mine ore hauling trucks in the Golden Days Parade so we can get a better idea of what we residents will be competing with for road space for the next decade or more.
I live in Salcha and most of my driving is toward Fairbanks on divided, four-lane highways. Even so I still can’t imagine competing with these behemoths in the numbers we can expect; spaced every 7-8 minutes apart, going both directions, all day, every day. And what of the people driving between Tok and Eielson Air Force Base, on narrow, winding, two-lane roads with few passing lanes and outdated bridges?