She made America great again

To the editor: The Constitution, built upon the freedoms, rights and responsibilities of the individual, is the brick wall that separates our nation from dictatorships. That is why the Congressional Oath of Office requires all members to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
This includes Donald Trump, his supporters and the Republican Party, all of whom in my opinion are staunch anti-Constitutionalists. They want to destroy the Constitution because of their treasonous love for dictators who have absolute power over others.