Shaping the borough's future

To the editor: You have in your hands the ability to shape our borough’s future so when you vote in the local elections on Tuesday, Oct. 5, please be very careful.
Lance Roberts is running against Kristan Kelly. She’s the sensible choice. He is not. You may remember his name — he’s been on the Assembly before and wants back on. He hopes you, the folks that disagree with him, don’t vote. I hope you do.
He hopes you don’t care that he sees “Feminism as one of the worst heresies that have completely messed up our church (and the whole world for that matter).”
And that, “The command for women not to ... exercise authority over men is a ... prohibition binding on the church at all times.”
It’s true, he writes online, because, “Adam was made first, then Eve.”
There’s more. Lot’s more. And if at this point, you’re thinking we’re entitled to our beliefs, I’d like to remind you Lance is asking us to vote for him (or stay home and don’t vote so he wins anyway) so that on the Assembly, he can “exercise authority” over us all.
He’ll nod at our comments, even though he doesn’t believe in “interpretations ... unless the Bible tells us specifically that’s how we need to look at it.”
So, men, if Roberts wins, get your hair cut before you talk to him, since he believes, “Long hair for men was shameful, so there is nothing any culture can say about it that’s different without defying God.”
And women, if you want Lance to listen to you, don’t tell him you have a job outside the home because he believes a woman should not be “slaving herself out to another man,” but should only “work for the family business.”
Or vote Kristan Kelly for Assembly. She taught at Monroe Catholic, was a counselor at the school districts’ BEST homeschool program, and is now at North Star Middle College, a school district partnership with UAF.
Vote for Kristan Kelly. She’s competent and thoughtful, and the right person for the job.