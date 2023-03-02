Shame on the Board of Fisheries

To the editor: Over the past weekend, Native traditional leaders spent hours pleading with the Alaska Board of Fisheries to pass a proposal submitted by rural subsistence fisherman of the Interior to reduce offshore commercial fishing hours. To their dismay, their proposal was not adopted.
Indigenous cultures of Alaska have endured many sacrifices in the past century due to the influx of settlers on this land including forced assimilation, loss of languages, and now, apparently, their traditional foods are next in line to go.