Sex ed concerns

To the editor: I recently received information regarding recommended curriculum for the Fairbanks North Star Borough school district grades 6-12.
In case you haven’t seen them, here are some excerpts from the recommendations: How to have sex or stimulate your partner; how to select “appropriate” contraceptives; the benefits of “hidden” contraceptives to conceal their use.
It emphasizes students have the right to hormonal, surgical and manual contraception “without parental consent.” It instructs teachers to tell children about vaginal, anal and manual intercourse or oral genital stimulation. (I remember a former president claiming that wasn’t sex. We didn’t believe it then and still don’t). Another video tells minor children they can consent to sexual health and birth control “without parental consent”.
It further states “abstinence means different things to different people” and it’s OK if some students want to engage in certain sexual activities.
One lesson instructs middle schoolers how to properly ask someone to have sex with them, which is gender neutral for hetero or homosexuals. At one point OB-GYN Danielle Jones talks about what can happen when inserting a toy or penis into a vagina.
Not that many years ago this material would have been labeled pornography and certainly would not have been suggested as part of school curriculum. We ban the Bible from schools but would allow indoctrination of this degree to infiltrate our schools? What next? Sex trafficking of our children? What ever happened to reading, writing, math, English and history? Aren’t those the subjects we expect to be taught?
Check out the school district website or attend the November 2nd school board meeting to express your thoughts.
