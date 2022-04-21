 Skip to main content
Settled history

To the editor: Hi, people! My name is Sam Beetus, and I live in this fair city. It's a beautiful day in River City.

Anyway, I went to the library the other day and came across an article that piqued my interest. It seems to me, anyway, that people are bringing up an issue with the city council that has been settled. It was settled on Dec. 18, 1971, by — and I'm quoting Willie Hensley here — "the highest office in the land." Even though the president that settled it turned out to be a little crooked and was impeached, it's been settled.

Now, believe me, I am not denigrating anyone here, just stating my opinion. Because we live in such a great country, I get to put my two cents worth in.

Getting back to Willie Hensley, Mr. Hensley is a guy that made a big impact on my life on issues like self-worth, self-esteem and just my general attitude toward life. Just by reading his book, I realized what an important battle they fought way back then. I just think they should all be honored and respected more.

Thank you/Aana' baasee’.

Editor's note: The date Mr. Beetus refers to — Dec. 18, 1971 — is the date President Richard Nixon signed the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act into law.

