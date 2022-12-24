Setting the record straight

To the editor: I want to set the story straight regarding Vicky Moyle and Annie Williams.
I have seen two people do more for a community and never ask for anything in return. Who ever wrote the article in the News-Miner about them should of come to Nenana and got the whole story.
What happened to those two was nothing but a small town witch hunt. I have seen Vicky going to Fairbanks in the middle of the night to pick seniors from the airport, going to Anchorage with a senior for medical appointments cause she had no one to accompany her. Annie would feed people at her restaurant who had no money and buy toys with her own money to give out at Christmas.
In closing, please have your reporters get the whole story.