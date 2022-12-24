 Skip to main content
Setting the record straight

To the editor: I want to set the story straight regarding Vicky Moyle and Annie Williams.

I have seen two people do more for a community and never ask for anything in return. Who ever wrote the article in the News-Miner about them should of come to Nenana and got the whole story.

