Serving together

To the editor: This past week we attended an informational meeting in North Pole at city hall.
Those in attendance introduced themselves. I have not paid much attention to the governing bodies of North Pole or the city of Fairbanks since we are not in these incorporated areas. Mayor Welch introduced himself, and then proceeded to introduce his wife, Aino Welch, who is also on the city council.
This truly blindsided me. How can a married couple be allowed to serve on a governing body together? This is not meant to disparage these folks, but does this not fly in the face of what is considered conflict of interest or nepotism? It would seem to me that having a husband and wife serving on the same governing body is a legal liability for the city of North Pole, which could result in potential lawsuits.