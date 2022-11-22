 Skip to main content
Serving together

To the editor: This past week we attended an informational meeting in North Pole at city hall.

Those in attendance introduced themselves. I have not paid much attention to the governing bodies of North Pole or the city of Fairbanks since we are not in these incorporated areas. Mayor Welch introduced himself, and then proceeded to introduce his wife, Aino Welch, who is also on the city council.

