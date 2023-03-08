Serving community and family

To the editor: On March 4, David Adams published a letter describing how my wife, Savannah Fletcher, conducted a Board of Adjustment meeting while breastfeeding our son. To quote Adams, “It’s good to know that board members can concentrate on their domestic duties while making life-changing decisions for so many residents who are being so adversely affected.” He lamented that the decision was made without enough public discussion or care.
Mr. Adams isn’t the clearest writer (or is doing that thing where a writer is too afraid to make the point clearly), so I’ll have to piece it together. The most important point first: was there enough discussion that night? The Board of Adjustment is a quasi-judicial body, and like any court, the judges take the radical step of preparing beforehand (for Fletcher: many hours, late at night, on top of a full-time job). They review the record and craft their decision, which is then made in front of the public they are serving. Those affected by the board hired attorneys who submitted extensive arguments in writing prepared months before. To rely on what gets mentioned in the moment would be like a judge conducting a trial for a month, and then changing his decision the day of the judgment because someone made a point from the seats. If you want it to be a more democratic process, Mr. Adams, let’s chat! That’s a good idea! (I’d also love to hear your ideas for universal childcare!)