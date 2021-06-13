You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Serving all of GVEA's members

To the editor: I offer my thanks to those who supported me in re-election to the GVEA Board of Directors from District 4 and really to all those who participated by voting in both District 4 and District 7 (Nenana to Cantwell). As member-owners of the largest cooperative in Interior Alaska, GVEA is essential to the well-being of the communities we serve. I appreciate those who participated in the democratic process.

I also offer my thanks to candidate Derek Miller for a civil, issues-based campaign. We both care about our community and I hope, as he raises his young family, Derek will continue to contribute where he can among the many community organizations with which he volunteers.

Directors take on a serious responsibility and time commitment in serving on this board and one I certainly don’t take lightly with all of the complexities of the utility business. I work hard to stay educated in order to provide the best guidance collaboratively with our board and to management, who run the utility. GVEA’s mission and values guide me in serving all members the best we can now and into the future. In doing so, I hope it continues to build members’ trust in our electric cooperative.

Finally, I’m always open to hearing from GVEA members, no matter the district.

 

