Sensible gun reform

To the editor: I am appalled that once again little children and their teachers have been murdered in their schoolroom by a crazed person with a gun.

Polls indicate that 90% of Americans, including 74% of NRA members, support sensible restrictions on guns, including universal background checks. Despite this wide popular support, half of the Senate refuses to consider any restrictions.

If you are among the 90%, please place this issue front and center next time you vote. The NRA contributes colossal amounts of money to get NRA-sympathetic legislators elected. Do you really want your government bought and paid for by the NRA? If you do not vote for anyone who accepts NRA money you can make a difference. Legislators routinely express their “thoughts and prayers” after a tragedy like this; do they think that when the NRA sees them doing nothing, the NRA will keep the money flowing?

I do not believe that corporations are people, I do not believe that money is speech, and I believe the Supreme Court consists of a bunch of ideological hacks.

Candace O’Connor

Fairbanks

