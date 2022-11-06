 Skip to main content
Seniority in the Senate

To the editor: This year’s Senate election between incumbent Lisa Murkowski and candidate Kelly Tshibaka is yet to tell the tale of Alaska’s rank in the United States Senate.

Lisa Murkowski currently ranks 18th overall in the U.S. Senate making her a senior senator; Kelly Tshibaka would be ranked near 100th as a freshman senator if elected.

