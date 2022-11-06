To the editor: This year’s Senate election between incumbent Lisa Murkowski and candidate Kelly Tshibaka is yet to tell the tale of Alaska’s rank in the United States Senate.
Lisa Murkowski currently ranks 18th overall in the U.S. Senate making her a senior senator; Kelly Tshibaka would be ranked near 100th as a freshman senator if elected.
What does this mean for Alaska?
The answer is Alaska would lose some seniority in the Senate if a senior senator is replaced by a freshman senator. Preferential treatment is given to senior senators for an array of benefits including committee assignments, chairmanships, tiebreaking votes, etc.
Critics of terms limits oppose the ranking system of the U.S. Senate. However, to change this fact it would take an amendment to the Constitution which is not currently proposed at this time.
When voting in this year’s election, remember that Alaska’s rank in the U.S. Senate is on the table as well. Accordingly, we must vote to keep our senior senator, Lisa Murkowski.