Send Bart LeBon back to Juneau

To the editor: I wish I could vote for Bart LeBon in the upcoming election for District 31. Alas, I can’t because he doesn’t live in my district. As a business owner in his district, I believe I have a say, however.
I encourage you to vote for Bart LeBon, House District 31, on Nov. 8. By doing so, you will be supporting a conservative long-time Fairbanksan who has supported this community through public service on the local school board and on a number of nonprofit boards. Rep. LeBon has served us well in Juneau, using his banking background and solid understanding of budget process to Fairbanks’ advantage on the House Finance Committee. Please vote for Bart and send him back to Juneau.