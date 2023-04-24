Senate Bill 128 is vital to the health of salmon

To the editor: Alaska Senate Bill 128 was proposed in mid-April 2023 to restrict offshore commercial fishing in Area M from June 10-30. This bill is critical to the health of Interior Alaska rivers and to restore the subsistence mixed-economy in Alaska villages.
Subsistence fishing is an essential food source for Alaska Natives because these rivers have provided for their people since ago-old times. This is also the reason most Alaska Native villages are located along rivers — in order to stock food for the winter.