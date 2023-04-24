Senate Bill 128 is vital to the health of Alaskan waters and to restore subsistence fishing

Alaska Senate bill 128 was proposed in mid-April 2023 to restrict offshore commercial fishing in Areas M, from June 10th to the 30th. This bill is critical to the health of interior Alaskan rivers; and to restore the subsistence mixed-economy in Alaskan villages.
Subsistence fishing is an essential food source for Alaska Natives, because these rivers have provided for their people since ago-old times. This is also the reason most native Alaskan villages are located along rivers, in order to stock food for the winter.
Subsistence fishing has faced closures since 2015, however, offshore commercial fishing has not. In an essence, non-native means of harvesting fish has taken precedence over subsistence fishing in violation of Alaska state law.
It is high time for the State of Alaska to take action to properly regulate the precious natural resource of fish in Alaskan waters, before the fishing industry completely collapses due not conserving the resource. Support Senate Bill 128.