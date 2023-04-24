 Skip to main content
Senate Bill 128 is vital to the health of Alaskan waters and to restore subsistence fishing

To the editor:

Alaska Senate bill 128 was proposed in mid-April 2023 to restrict offshore commercial fishing in Areas M, from June 10th to the 30th. This bill is critical to the health of interior Alaskan rivers; and to restore the subsistence mixed-economy in Alaskan villages.

