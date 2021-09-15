Senate amendment goes against businesses and capitalism

To the editor: I am writing to speak against an amendment that would prohibit businesses from requiring their workers or customers to be vaccinated. According to the lead article in the Sept. 13 News-Miner, the telehealth bill introduced by Gov. Dunleavy includes an unrelated amendment prohibiting businesses from requiring their workers or customers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. This provision is an unnecessary regulation that could hurt businesses.
In this current Covid-19 red zone, businesses such as restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, educational institutions, tour operators, etc. may want to require their employees and/or customers to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination in order to work for or patronize that business. Doing so would appeal to health-conscious people who want to fully enjoy life while minimizing their risk of getting Covid-19. I personally would start dining in my favorite restaurants again if proof of vaccination were required. (Thai House, are you listening?) I know lots of other Fairbanksans who are also waiting for opportunities to congregate — and spend their money — safely.
Whether you agree with the Covid-19 vaccination requirement as a business strategy is not the point. The issue is whether or not a business owner has freedom to operate a business in the way they see fit. Unvaccinated patrons who do not like a restrictive Covid-19 safety policy have the freedom to take their business elsewhere. This is the hallmark of our capitalist system.
This begs the question: Why was this business-killing regulation inserted into the Senate telehealth bill? Why should business who have downsized or closed due to public concerns about Covid-19 will be straight-jacketed in their ability to respond? The answer is obvious: The culture warriors are lobbing this sanctimonious grenade into the telehealth bill to score political points at the expense of health-conscious businesses.
Politicians who rail against government overreach, then institute unnecessary and intrusive government regulations are hypocrites. They have no real interest in freedom. We should not allow this misguided amendment to stand.