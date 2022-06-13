To the editor: Today, Sen. Lisa Murkowski has a unique and powerful platform to influence the future of democracy in America. As we are all seeing on TV, our former president schemed to overturn a legitimate election. When his initial efforts failed, he instigated the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and others to attack the Capitol. The result was death, destruction and a weakening of our democracy. This is all being exposed on national TV in the House Jan. 6 Committee hearings.
I have no doubt that Sen. Murkowski knows this. She knows that the 2020 election was won by Joseph R. Biden fair and square. She knows that former President Trump was derelict in his presidential duty to uphold the Constitution by instigating the insurrection and declining to put a stop to it. She knows that our country’s democracy is in real danger and that Donald J. Trump threatens the very fabric of our democracy and the very future of our nation.
As a principled Republican, Sen. Murkowski has a golden opportunity to influence the outcome by speaking out with what she knows to be true. She can follow in Rep. Cheney and Rep. Kinzinger’s footsteps. She can risk her political future for the good of the country. Sen. Murkowski can be a true hero.
Or she can be a coward.
History will remember. As true patriot, Cheney said, “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”
David E. Frey
Fairbanks