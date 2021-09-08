You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sen. Dan Sullivan, a paper tiger

  • Comments

Sen. Dan Sullivan, a paper tiger

To the editor: The Biden administration horribly botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan which resulted in 13 dead Marines and an unknown number of American citizens left still stranded in the country.

Sen. Dan Sullivan was so outraged at this that he wrote the White House a strongly worded letter. A strongly worded letter! I doubt the Biden administration is losing any sleep over his little letter. This weak action on his part shows Dan Sullivan is a very ineffective senator. His letter was nothing more than window dressing, and our troops and citizens certainly deserve much better. Sullivan has demonstrated that he is impotent when it comes to holding people accountable who are responsible for this botched withdrawal. You would think that as a former Marine himself, Sen. Sullivan would feel a sense of duty to stand up for those in the military whose lives were squandered, but it appears that he is like those drug store cowboys; all hat no cattle. The only thing that keeps Dan from being the worst senator in the U.S. Senate is that we still have Lisa Murkowski in office.

If you would like to encourage Sen. Sullivan to act with more resolve, I urge you to drop him an email or telephone his office in Washington, D.C. Tell Dan to get busy helping the Americans still in Afghanistan and start holding accountable whomever is responsible for this botched withdrawal. You might tell him that if he isn’t up to the job, Alaskans will find someone else to represent us.

Greg Sarber

Homer

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.