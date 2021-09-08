Sen. Dan Sullivan, a paper tiger
To the editor: The Biden administration horribly botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan which resulted in 13 dead Marines and an unknown number of American citizens left still stranded in the country.
Sen. Dan Sullivan was so outraged at this that he wrote the White House a strongly worded letter. A strongly worded letter! I doubt the Biden administration is losing any sleep over his little letter. This weak action on his part shows Dan Sullivan is a very ineffective senator. His letter was nothing more than window dressing, and our troops and citizens certainly deserve much better. Sullivan has demonstrated that he is impotent when it comes to holding people accountable who are responsible for this botched withdrawal. You would think that as a former Marine himself, Sen. Sullivan would feel a sense of duty to stand up for those in the military whose lives were squandered, but it appears that he is like those drug store cowboys; all hat no cattle. The only thing that keeps Dan from being the worst senator in the U.S. Senate is that we still have Lisa Murkowski in office.
If you would like to encourage Sen. Sullivan to act with more resolve, I urge you to drop him an email or telephone his office in Washington, D.C. Tell Dan to get busy helping the Americans still in Afghanistan and start holding accountable whomever is responsible for this botched withdrawal. You might tell him that if he isn’t up to the job, Alaskans will find someone else to represent us.
Greg Sarber
Homer