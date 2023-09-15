Second terms for Smith and Matheson

To the editor: I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for April Smith and Maggie Matheson for second terms on our school board. Maggie and April are both dedicated members of our community. They advocate for quality education, and I believe that with Maggie and April back on our school board we will be stepping forward and helping guide our schools toward an even brighter future.
Our schools are the backbone of our community, shaping the minds of our children and preparing them for challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. It is imperative that we have leaders who are committed to making sure our children receive the best education and receive the education that will help them become the future leaders they are.