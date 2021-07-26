Scrutiny for Mental Health Trust's mining offer

To the editor: Why is the Mental Health Trust threatening the physical health of thousands of residents currently living in Ester Dome’s watershed? And why would Gov. Dunleavy’s administration rubber stamp something doomed to backfire?
Twenty years ago, when Ryan Lode was proposed as a giant open pit uphill from our house, I gathered the available geology and water quality studies that analyzed the wells around us. I testified about alarming arsenic contamination patterns in the wells along Henderson Road, the health effects of arsenic, and chemical characteristics of the rock that will be exposed after pit excavation.
Where the aquifer is fed uphill from our subdivision, Ryan Lode’s rock was shown to generate acid upon exposure to oxygen and precipitation. Ryan Lode’s test pit is just beyond a small rise that may hydraulically isolate it from our well. However, the tailings from their test pit are directly uphill from our neighborhood.
I went to the Department of Natural Resources to obtain water rights for our well, and went to the federal and state agencies to research land ownership records going back to the gold rush. There are thousands of acres in this area that were once gold mining lands. We own 40 of those acres. Friends and acquaintances own hundreds more.
This former mining acreage was sold for residential development because it was financially attractive, and thought to be the highest and best use for their land. We testified that once owners of mining lands decide residential development provides the highest and best value for their property, they owe residential values to people who invest in homes, wells, etc. This applies to the mining industry, borough, state, feds, university, and now the Mental Health Trust.
A group called the Neighborhood Mine Watch assembled in the early 2000s to do the research and public outreach that halted that iteration of the Ryan Lode mine. My neighbors will start digging out their boxes of research and computer files. We’ll rebuild a website to demonstrate why the Mental Health Trust’s development plans are morally bankrupt, financially fraught and destined to politically backfire. Stay tuned.