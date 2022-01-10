Scrutinize the polling numbers
To the editor: On Jan. 7, the News-Miner published a letter titled “The Coup that wasn’t.” In the letter was a statistic that immediately caught my eye. Namely, “By CBS polling, only about seven percent of the population believe that Trump actually won the election.” Wow! That is dramatically different from any numbers that I have recently seen. Therefore, I decided to track down that poll and check it out for myself. A Google search of “CBS poll of percentage of voters that believe Trump won” turned up only one recent poll. Specifically, one that was conducted from December 27-30, 2021. The sample size was 2,063 adults in the U.S. Poll results can be found at www.cbsnews.com/news/january-6-opinion-poll-2022 with a link to the full results located at the end of the article.
Question 25 asks “Regardless of who you wanted to win, do you consider Joe Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election – that is, that Biden was the choice of more voters, with more legally-cast votes, in enough states to be elected – or not?” The results: 66% chose yes, 34% chose no. Although 34% is thankfully still a minority, it is a far cry from the 7% stated in the letter. In my opinion, poll results indicating that 34% of adults in the U.S. continue to believe a proven lie is a serious concern and not to be dismissed as the rantings of “Leftist Democrats and allied News Media pundits.”
I would like to suggest that the News-Miner refuse to publish any opinions or letters containing statistics or polling results that are not adequately documented as to source and legitimacy. In a country where 34% of the people believe a lie, it is too easy to deceive with numbers that have no factual basis.