 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scrutinize the polling numbers

  • Comments

Scrutinize the polling numbers

To the editor: On Jan. 7, the News-Miner published a letter titled “The Coup that wasn’t.” In the letter was a statistic that immediately caught my eye. Namely, “By CBS polling, only about seven percent of the population believe that Trump actually won the election.” Wow! That is dramatically different from any numbers that I have recently seen. Therefore, I decided to track down that poll and check it out for myself. A Google search of “CBS poll of percentage of voters that believe Trump won” turned up only one recent poll. Specifically, one that was conducted from December 27-30, 2021. The sample size was 2,063 adults in the U.S. Poll results can be found at www.cbsnews.com/news/january-6-opinion-poll-2022 with a link to the full results located at the end of the article.

Question 25 asks “Regardless of who you wanted to win, do you consider Joe Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election – that is, that Biden was the choice of more voters, with more legally-cast votes, in enough states to be elected – or not?” The results: 66% chose yes, 34% chose no. Although 34% is thankfully still a minority, it is a far cry from the 7% stated in the letter. In my opinion, poll results indicating that 34% of adults in the U.S. continue to believe a proven lie is a serious concern and not to be dismissed as the rantings of “Leftist Democrats and allied News Media pundits.”

I would like to suggest that the News-Miner refuse to publish any opinions or letters containing statistics or polling results that are not adequately documented as to source and legitimacy. In a country where 34% of the people believe a lie, it is too easy to deceive with numbers that have no factual basis.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.