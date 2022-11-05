Scott Kawasaki, the working man's legislator

To the editor: Scott Kawasaki has made a life in professional politics representing downtown Fairbanks first in the State House and then in the State Senate. He has a dapper dress sense often seen walking the capitol in three-piece suits, combed hair and fresh shave. That is the Scott Kawasaki a lot of people know and see in the papers or the highlights of the legislative session.
What people don’t often see is the man who is pounding pavement around Fairbanks advocating for the working people of the largest city in the Interior. Scott is a fighter for blue collar workers having put millions into infrastructure and projects across Fairbanks. Creating jobs, funding projects, and building the middle class, Scott Kawasaki has earned my support and I hope he has earned yours too.