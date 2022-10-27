Scott Kawasaki, from state Senate to U.S. Senate?

To the editor: Last year I reached out to state Sen. Scott Kawasaki, asking him to run for the United States Senate. I did this because I believed then and still do today that not only would Sen. Kawasaki prove to be a very good United States senator because of his health care resume and his extensive community involvement in Fairbanks as well as his time in the Alaska State Legislature but perhaps most importantly that Sen. Kawasaki could win election to the United States Senate.
Sadly, Sen. Kawasaki decided not to run for the United Sates Senate. I guess he wasn’t ready for the big time.