School librarians are vital to education

To the editor: I used to be so happy with the luck of the draw that allowed my children to go to school in Fairbanks, and then came the current school board and Ms. Melin, the chief administrator.
The amount of damage they have done is hard to keep track of but includes closing neighborhood schools with no benefit to the school budget, changing school boundaries with no thought to the problems of increased bussing or how special education teachers and aides will be reassigned, and proposing cuts to music education. And now the proposal to do away with school librarians? This is insanity.
School libraries and librarians are vital to children’s education. My kids have a personal relationship with the librarians in both their schools, and these wonderful people help them find books, research topics and generally promote education. They love going to the library, and I don’t have time to take them to Noel Wein all the time. Please support our school librarians, and next fall vote to change the makeup of the school board.