School district's inaction harms students

To the editor: On Monday, April 11, the Fairbanks Northstar Borough School District’s chief administrator, Karen Melin, sent out an email to district parents and staff about the indictment of a man who’d worked as a substitute teacher since 2018 on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.
The email was sent almost two weeks after the March 29 indictment, but that wasn’t its only shortcoming. The message makes the point that, “District records show that in the past year Spencer has worked only in high schools.” If this is supposed to be a reassurance, it is not: high school students are children (except for seniors who are 18) and we are left to assume that, before the past year, the sub did work in elementary and middle schools.
Melin’s short message concludes by asking that parents or students who have information about the investigation contact the police, the FBI or the school district’s Title XI coordinator. What it does not include is any contact information for counseling services for students who are upset or traumatized by finding out that a substitute with whom they might have interacted was engaged in disturbing and criminal behavior.
Information is now surfacing that there were parent and teacher complaints about this sub’s inappropriate behavior. Like many parents, I am wondering what action was taken by the district.