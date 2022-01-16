 Skip to main content
School district's 'efficiency options' plan is anything but

To the editor: I wish to express my frustration with the current Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s “efficiency options” activities.

They say that they want feedback and engagement, but their actions suggest otherwise. Only two distinct options (close three elementary schools and move grades six through eight to middle school; close two elementary schools and Randy Smith Middle School and keep elementary schools kindergarten through sixth grade) along with a corollary have been presented; minimal context of what other options were considered and rejected, and why, can be found in public documents.

At the Jan. 10 Board of Education work session (available on YouTube) the claim was made that the Efficiency Feedback Report showed parent support for going to a grade six through eight middle school model, but that is likely only true in the context of parents wishing to avoid closing Randy Smith. So far FNSBSD has selected a sampling of questions to answer regarding the efficiency options without publishing what questions they chose not to address. Having received no feedback on my input, I present it here.

My experiences with working with K-12 students and different grade-level configurations in different school districts is that the disparity between ninth and 12th graders is the most problematic in schools. Has the option of closing two elementary schools, making the middle schools grades seven through nine (usually called junior high) and the high schools grades 10-12, and closing and/or partially repurposing a high school, been considered? If so, why was this idea rejected?

Given an option that did not involve shuttering a well-liked middle school, I think the district would find that most elementary school parents (including my wife and me) would prefer to keep their children in their neighborhood school through sixth grade.

Robert Herrick,

Fairbanks

