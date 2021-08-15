School district should follow state's Covid guidelines

To the editor: Once again, Alaska is at the high-alert level for Covid infections as the Delta variant sweeps across our state. DHSS epidemiologist Anna Frick says that we should now be wearing masks again, and taking other measures to protect our health and that of others (Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Aug. 12). However, according to the school district’s website, the mitigation measures offered in schools will be “practicing and teaching hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, following daily cleaning protocols, three-feet of social distancing when possible.” In other words, the school district will not be following the recommendations of our state’s top health experts, not even mandating masks — surely one of the easiest ways of ensuring everyone’s safety.
Given that children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated, and that even vaccinated individuals face a 12% chance of breakthrough infection (according to state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin), it is inevitable that the return to school will come with infections amongst our students and school staff, just as is happening in other states whose school districts have few mitigation measures in place. Our school board will be responsible: several board members have been actively opposing a mask mandate, even using social media to encourage parents from outside our district to weigh in.
Mask mandates have been framed by some as an issue of personal freedom, yet without any discussion of personal responsibility or of the freedom of others not to be infected. Being required to wear a piece of cloth over your face is not an affront to your personal liberty, it is a way to help yourself stay safe and to protect others from a deadly virus. If the school board truly wanted students to be able to return to their normal school lives, as they say they do, they would mandate the measures that would avoid the shut-downs and quarantines that we will likely soon be seeing.
Gerri Brightwell
Fairbanks