School district abandoned Covid responsibilities

To the editor: To the FNSB School Board, with some dismay we received news of what we believe was a hasty, politically and financially motivated decision to disregard the results from your own survey last spring, drawing a close to school district mask and related protocol mandates.
The CDC now advises that even vaccinated persons resume masking and other Covid-19-related protocols in schools and elsewhere.
Last week-end, Alaska recorded 562 newly confirmed infections; back into the red zone. Medscape just published a preliminary review of one study, stating Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy wanes after approximately 6 months; about the beginning of the school year for many who were vaccinated last spring.
While current vaccines show some efficacy regarding the now dominant Delta variant, protection is somewhat less, breakthrough infections for those vaccinated are rising, and a third booster, which studies say might dramatically increase protection, is not yet approved.
We believe your decision to end mask and related protocols was poorly conceived and motivated by dereliction of duties.
How many grief counselors and attorneys does the FNSB school district employ? Consider increasing that number; there’s a good chance they’ll be needed when immunocompromised household members of students become ill, or worse, and their students perceive themselves as culpable, requiring mental health services as the result.
Regardless of waivers or authority, negligence is rarely an exempt finding. Culpability in such cases is something to consider.
Our son, a senior this year, will be attending class in the type of mask our family has been wearing since the beginning of this unfortunate pandemic; a food-grade silicone Elipse P-100 half-mask, stopping 0.3-micron particulates, with a surgery mask over the exhale port. He will also be wearing 6-mil nitrile gloves and distancing. He will not be subjected to ridicule, bullying or other interventions in his routine, whether from students or staff, without there being noteworthy repercussions.
Your jobs as school board members include assuring the safest, most constructive educational opportunities for students. Your decision last spring abandoned those duties. We strongly advise you, in light
of recent news and realities, to reconsider your decisions and legal obligations.