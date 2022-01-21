School coverage and Covid

To the editor: I am confused, once again. Our Covid numbers are through the roof, everyone but the News-Miner editor is substitute teaching (and the subs are getting sick also) yet I am hearing almost no local stories (updates on TV but no one sounding concerned at the local level besides medical staff) regarding what is going on in our schools. What gives, guys?
