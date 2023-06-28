School board's blinders won't shield students

To the editor: I happened to turn on the radio June 6 and heard the school board's discussion and vote on purchasing the new sex education material and its supplement. I have not read the material. I was surprised to hear a board member speak out critical of the new curriculum because it didn’t include the Catholic view and its anti-birth control position. Mrs. Smith then introduced an amendment to remove the curriculum supplement, which was described as reference material for teachers to use as needed and which included information about the LGBTQ community.
The board's discussions made it clear that having information about LGBTQ individuals in the supplement made it controversial for some of the members. Some spoke in support of the supplement, and the majority of the board first voted not to remove it. After numerous reconsiderations, four of the seven members voted to remove it and then the board voted to buy only the basic curriculum stripped of the supplemental reference material.