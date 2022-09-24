School board needs Melissa Burnett

To the editor: I am writing this letter in favor of Melissa Burnett for the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board.
Melissa is one of the most amazing people when it comes to caring for children and teachers. Melissa goes out of her way to volunteer for activities, positions, fundraisers and anything that is asked of her. She does not turn down a way to help the community and you can always find her out and about whether it is at a child’s hockey game, being team manager (which includes managing funds and extreme organizational skills), coordinating music at basketball games, on the radio or just out and about like the rest of us. Melissa is extremely well rounded and can relate to a multitude of families whether it be single parents, double family homes, parents of children with disabilities, sports parents, teachers, etc., you name it she can relate! Melissa has all three of her children enrolled in brick and mortar schools and wants nothing but the best for any single child in this community. She will not judge anyone based on their choice of school whether it be homeschooling, charter, or brick and mortar.