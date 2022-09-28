School board needs Harty and Radgosky

To the editor: Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky will get my vote on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Our community’s vote for the school board will have lasting effects. We are in need of an experienced superintendent, a fair contract for our unions, as well as an increase in teacher retention and recruitment.
It seems logical to me that we elect a person who has actual experience teaching in our public schools and who understands these needs. Brandy Harty has over 20 years of experience coaching, teaching and volunteering in the community where she was born and raised. She has taught at all levels as a teacher and is an advocate for teachers and students alike. She understands the school district as an educator and also as a parent.