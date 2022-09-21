 Skip to main content
School board needs Harty and Radgosky

To the editor: I’ll be voting for Brandy Harty for School Board Seat C on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She is a highly qualified candidate, and we’ll be fortunate to have her on the school board.

I met Brandy a few weeks ago at a fundraiser, and I was impressed by her knowledge of the issues and challenges facing our school district, educators, parents and students. We all want our children to get the best education possible. If we want to return to the amazing schools that Fairbanks has had in the past, then we need school board members who will support educators and find out what they need to succeed — not turn them into the enemy.

