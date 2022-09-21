School board needs Harty and Radgosky

To the editor: I’ll be voting for Brandy Harty for School Board Seat C on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She is a highly qualified candidate, and we’ll be fortunate to have her on the school board.
I met Brandy a few weeks ago at a fundraiser, and I was impressed by her knowledge of the issues and challenges facing our school district, educators, parents and students. We all want our children to get the best education possible. If we want to return to the amazing schools that Fairbanks has had in the past, then we need school board members who will support educators and find out what they need to succeed — not turn them into the enemy.
I have three kids in our public schools, and they have had many wonderful teachers. These teachers need support. They need aides, retirement, reasonable classroom sizes and to have their contracts finalized. Brandy is a dual-certified teacher and I want her making the decisions about my kids’ education. I trust her to make the system work for students, parents and educators.
I’ve recently read several letters to the editor and community perspectives which were either anti-education or treated teachers as the enemy. Another said that being a mom qualifies you to be a school board member. Brandy Harty is a mom. She is also a military wife and a life-long Fairbanksan; she has all the skills and background those give a person. But she is so much more. She’s a dual-certified teacher with years of classroom experience in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. She is passionate about education. For the past two years Brandy has been attending school board meetings and teacher and support staff union bargaining sessions. She’ll be ready to serve our community on day one. Personally, I think that a member of the school board should support, value, and understand education.
Vote local. On Oct. 4 I’ll be voting for Brandy Harty for School Board Seat C and Kaneisha Radgosky for Seat D. Kaneisha is also an amazing, pro-education candidate who will listen, work hard, and get things done.