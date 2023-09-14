School board members should have no private agenda

To the editor: We need independent, well-respected, willing listeners to represent us on both the school board and Borough Assembly. Both policy-making bodies currently have members who identify with and promote narrow, nationally-led agendas which negatively impact public schools and communities. Several members seem to “rubber stamp” and dare not step off that agenda’s expected path. These board members are focused on altering basic policy, traditional and current curriculum, district programs and resources (text and library books) all to support their narrow, disturbing plan.
Our district’s website headlines say “Excellence & Equity for All.” To support and maintain such a goal we must vote wisely. We must elect independent thinkers with integrity and resolve to protect and strengthen our public schools, thus our community.
Bobby Burgess is a great choice to replace April Smith. Bobby currently serves the School Board Budget Committee as one of two parent volunteers. Dealing with challenging issues, he’s worked effectively with diverse opinions. Bobby values his K-12 FNSBSD education and wants the same or even better for his kids. Bobby’s UAF years led to his career in biodegrading of toxic contaminants. A youth soccer coach and board member of “Guys Read, Gals Read,” he serves our kids and community well. Let’s elect him to our school board.
Meredith Maple is a proven community leader for children. As Fairbanks’ Children’s Museum’s executive director, Meredith effectively collaborates on challenging problems and goals while serving our community’s children. Her skills are valuable.
Tim Doran is an incumbent worthy of re-election. For decades, Tim has served our community as an educator at all levels. As Denali Elementary’s principal Tim worked with district administration, unions, and myriad problem-solving committees. Well prepared when elected to the School Board, he became Presiding Officer. Tim can provide long-term perspective and wise guidance for the future while working effectively on current issues. Tim’s a “keeper.”
Judy and Wendell Shiffler