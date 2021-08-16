School board member's Facebook post interferes in education policy

To the editor: Members of our community have been surprised to learn that school board member April Smith has asked Anchorage residents to interfere with our local education policy, committing what appears to be an ethics violation.
Recently, Smith posted to the Facebook page of Alaska Parents’ Right in Education. Highlighting that she is a school board member, she asks Anchorage residents to pressure our school board and interfere with a crucial policy decision — whether or not masks and other Covid safety precautions should be mandated in our schools.
Smith wrote, “I know most of you are Anchorage people, but please send an email to Fairbanks school board and new superintendent and thank them for keeping mask choice in our schools. As of this minute we have mask choice. The people demanding mask mandates have really turned on the emails. I am on the board and getting hundreds of pro-mask emails. We have a narrow margin to keep choice alive. Please THANK them for keeping mask choice.” Opposing a mask mandate, Smith is trying to neutralize the increasing pro-mask message from our community by attempting to motivate outsiders to fight against it.
Regardless of how people feel about the mask mandate issue, everyone should agree that we cannot accept that a local elected official would solicit outsiders to influence our education policy and decisions. Smith is disregarding the voices of local residents in favor of people hundreds of miles away. She is also opening the floodgates for other local politicians to solicit support from outside the borough — around the state or from the Lower 48 — for their agendas. Our officials are accountable to us, not Anchorage or any other place.
April Smith should issue a full apology, and the board should investigate this matter.
Brandon Boylan
Fairbanks